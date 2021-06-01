Davenport City Council expresses safety, liability concerns over potential electric scooter program

Ward 4 Alderman Raymond Ambrose said riding a bike on some city streets is dangerous because of potholes and heavy traffic, and said if someone got hurt after hitting a pothole, they could accuse the city of gross negligence, which Shoemaker said the company is not liable for.

Ward 8 Alderwoman Judith Lee agreed and emphasized much of the responsibility of making sure scooters are being used properly will fall on the city, not the company. She proposed a permit process where multiple companies can apply, as Bird isn’t the only electric scooter rental service.

“We need to regulate through a permit process,” she said. “If we're going to do this, through a permit process up front that puts the responsibility and the accountability on the company, not on the user. And not on the police department.”

Aldermen Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5, and JJ Condon, at-large, drafted the ordinance with City Attorney Tom Warner after Bird contacted hem about expanding their business to Davenport.

Dohrmann reminded the council as they wrapped up that as the ordinance has not been placed on any agenda yet, it can be changed as much as needed.

“The ordinance does address a lot of these concerns, and we can always change the ordinance,” he said.

