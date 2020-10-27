Davenport City Council hears DDP pitch for re-imagined downtown

Davenport aldermen on Tuesday praised a new, ambitious plan to re-imagine the city's downtown.
"They did a really good job on understanding Davenport, the downtown area and how it fits within the Quad-Cities," said Alderman Kyle Gripp, at large, who served on a steering committee of business owners, residents and developers.
The Downtown Davenport Partnership, an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber, presented a proposed master plan to the Davenport City Council during a special work session. The plan provides a framework to guide development in the downtown over the next ten years.
The plan will be added to upcoming city council agendas for further public input, according to a press release.
A vote to accept the final version of the plan is expected in November or December.
"They understand what our downtown is now, where it's been and where it can be," Gripp said. "And I think we've got a really good plan here. On thing I really like is the plan has short-term, mid-term and long-term actions that we can take, and great road map for where we're going in the next decade of growth in the downtown."
The Downtown Davenport Partnership hired WXY Studio, along with SB Friedman Development Advisors and Sam Schwartz Engineering, to develop the plan. No taxpayer dollars were spent to cover the consultants' fees, according to the partnership.
If approved, the Downtown Davenport Partnership will work with city officials and other public and private partners to lead implementation and ensure goals are met, according to a press release.
Specific action items and public infrastructure investments will require future budget allocations, prioritization and council and public input.
"The health of downtown reflects the social and economic health of the entire city," and the ideas and actions offered within the plan will create a better future for Davenport and the entire Quad Cities, said DDP Executive Director Kyle Carter.
The city and private sector both have poured $600 million into downtown in the last 20 years.
The result has led to an expanded city tax base. From 2010 to 2020, downtown Davenport's tax base grew by 4.9%, from $109.6 million in total assessed value to $176.8 million, compared 1.7% for the city as a whole, according to the partnership.
“Whether you have a daily vested interest in downtown or a more causal one, we feel like if we’re doing well, you’re doing well," Carter said. "And it raises all boats. We truly believe that this is everyone's neighborhood."
Alderman JJ Condon, who also served on the steering committee, echoed the sentiment.
"In Davenport, momentum can flow up hill, and that's what we're doing here," Condon said. "We've got to remember there are cities all over the country and the region that are improving their downtown, and it's not easy to stand out from the crowd. I think we've got a great opportunity to move forward with some purpose and direction."
The master plan outlines five key pillars for growth to crate "a thriving residential center; a space for entrepreneurship and innovation; and a hub for entertainment, arts and play."
"To achieve that goal, Davenport must invest heavily in its streets, public spaces and riverfront; connect small businesses and entrepreneurs to capital; and focus on creating a unique and inclusive downtown experience," according to the plan's executive summary.
The plan envisions conversion of 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic and the redevelopment of the old YMCA and Kraft Foods sites.
"We want to promote a resilient and connected riverfront that is walkable, bikeable and connected downtown," said consultant David Vega-Barachowitz with WXY Studio. "We also recognize that to be competitive for the future ... downtown Davenport needs to be thinking about world-class parks and public spaces, creating pedestrian-friendly walkable streets and continuing to show that it's a center for innovation and entrepreneurship."
Key elements of the plan also include:
- Creating programs and incentives to address racial and economic inequities, including support for black and minority- and women-owned businesses
- Continuing to focus on residential development to anchor downtown's growth through a "burgeoning" loft district at its eastern edge, and pursing affordable housing projects with a mix of unit types, sizes and price points
- Building on arts and entertainment offerings downtown through "quick-win" projects, such as turning a portion of 3rd Street into an outdoor courtyard or "activity street" that can host outdoor films and music, markets, food trucks and public murals, as well as creating more outdoor dining
A full executive summary, including specific actions and strategic priorities for each key pillar, is available at www.DowntownDavenport.com.
Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, while generally supportive, was guarded and reluctant of the potential hefty city investment that could be required to undertake certain projects proposed in the strategic plan. Ambrose argued "obsessive" street, sidewalk, riverfront and park maintenance would go a long way to enhance downtown at far less cost.
"To do great things, to spend money and doing these world-class concepts, that's not Davenport," Ambrose said after the meeting. "One thing we can do and do a much, much better job at a very limited cost is maintenance of our riverfront. ... We can't be spending hundreds of millions of dollars, which is what some of these people want to do, in our downtown when other parts of our community are being neglected. ... Everybody loves the downtown, but there's got to be a balance."
Ambrose added: "If we can do something to assist a development downtown within reason, yeah, I'm definitely on board with it. But, I can drive through my ward and my neighborhood where things aren't as robust."
