Davenport City Council hears DDP pitch for re-imagined downtown

If approved, the Downtown Davenport Partnership will work with city officials and other public and private partners to lead implementation and ensure goals are met, according to a press release.

Specific action items and public infrastructure investments will require future budget allocations, prioritization and council and public input.

"The health of downtown reflects the social and economic health of the entire city," and the ideas and actions offered within the plan will create a better future for Davenport and the entire Quad Cities, said DDP Executive Director Kyle Carter.

The city and private sector both have poured $600 million into downtown in the last 20 years.

The result has led to an expanded city tax base. From 2010 to 2020, downtown Davenport's tax base grew by 4.9%, from $109.6 million in total assessed value to $176.8 million, compared 1.7% for the city as a whole, according to the partnership.

“Whether you have a daily vested interest in downtown or a more causal one, we feel like if we’re doing well, you’re doing well," Carter said. "And it raises all boats. We truly believe that this is everyone's neighborhood."

Alderman JJ Condon, who also served on the steering committee, echoed the sentiment.