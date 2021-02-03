Davenport City Council: Iowa school choice bill 'frightening' and 'alarming'

Democrats and public education advocates argue the measure will weaken the state’s public school system by creating more competition for state funding.

The governor’s plan provides up to $5,260 in state scholarships to cover private school or home schooling tuition and other expenses.

An analysis by the nonpartisan Iowa Legislative Services Agency projects the scholarships would result in a loss of $2.1 million in state aid and local property tax revenue for Iowa public schools in the first year, $3.1 million in the second year and $3.8 million in the third year. That represents a tiny fraction of the more than $3 billion Iowas spends annually on K-12 public education.

The LSA analysis is based on a projection that 3.5% to 6.5% of eligible students would apply for and receive scholarships.

About 10,000 students attending 34 public schools receiving support under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act would qualify for the scholarship fund. That could mean up to a $54 million shift from public education to private, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said. Matson is a Junior Army Reserve Office Training Corps teacher at Davenport Central High School.