Davenport aldermen have been mostly satisfied with the city’s response to The Davenport apartment building collapse, though some have concerns about communication and learning how the building was allowed to deteriorate to the extent it did.

No updates from the city were provided to the public Wednesday on the apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday. Five people are still unaccounted for, including two men whose families fear they are in the rubble. According to a Wednesday evening news release, the city anticipates holding a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, in the Davenport Police Department Community Room.

The city also posted hundreds of documents to its website Wednesday, detailing inspections, complaints and other matters related to the property.

Alderman Robby Ortiz, 4th Ward, said he’d been happy with the city’s response so far, including providing those affected by the collapse with up-to-date information, though several tenants have said no one from the city has contacted them.

Ortiz said he’d fielded questions from those at the scene and residents of his ward about what happened and the safety of those who lived there.

“I'm happy and I've been updated regularly to what's going on, and so far I'm satisfied with the answers that I'm getting,” Ortiz said.

At-Large Alderman JJ Condon agreed, saying that while he wishes the city could provide accurate updates “as lightning quick” as the public wants, it’s just not possible in this situation. With loved ones of missing people hanging on every word city officials say in hopes of good news, it’s necessary that any information be confirmed before it is released.

“I think everyone did their absolute best to make sure that they put out information quick and were fully transparent but also made sure that they didn't make any missteps along the way,” Condon said.

Third Ward Alderman Marion Meginnis said she would not make any statements because of the fluid and unresolved nature of the situation but was doing what she could to help people. The collapsed building is in her ward.

Council members Rick Dunn, Kyle Gripp, Tim Kelly and Derek Cornette couldn't be reached Wednesday for comment.

Council member Judith Lee, who represents Ward 8, has been following the collapse and its aftermath remotely, as she has been out of town and hasn’t been in communication with city staff.

As someone who’s been watching from the outside but has intimate knowledge of city government processes, Lee said, she has many questions about how the city has handled its dissemination of facts to the public, concerns that are shared by the public from what she’s seen.

She mentioned the lack of details on Quanishia White-Berry’s rescue and on-site amputation and announcements of imminent demolition that were later walked back as instances in which city officials did not provide all the necessary information.

As previously reported in the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, city officials on Monday said demolition was likely to begin Tuesday but later backtracked on a specific timeline.

“There was not clear and compassionate communication of facts,” Lee said.

She also expressed surprise about the lack of communication from City Administrator Corri Spiegel, who Lee said hasn’t been a public face during this time.

Alderman Ben Jobgen, 6th Ward, said the city overall had had a good response to the disaster but communication could have been better at times. Misunderstandings in situations like these can easily happen, but the city never has faced something like it, so officials are doing the best they can, he said.

Ortiz has encouraged members of the public to be patient and wait for all the answers to their questions that will eventually come about — in the instance of the city announcing demolitions would begin soon, he said, a lot of prep work needs to happen before the building can come down to protect surrounding structures and residents.

Looking ahead, council members hope to figure out reasons behind the collapse and how the building reached the condition it did. Ortiz said he didn't want to speculate on what exactly needs to change in order to prevent another disaster like it without expert determination of causation, but he knows something needs to be done — whether it’s in the city’s inspection policies or other areas.

Jobgen said the city had a “pretty rigorous” rental inspection process, so it’s important that they analyzed those practices down the road and see where they could tighten them to prevent another incident.

“We've still got some older properties downtown in which people reside, and if we don't learn from any mistakes that were made, we're potentially going to repeat them, and that's not the way we like to operate,” Jobgen said. “So I'm sure that any gaps in the system will get cleaned up over time.”

The topic of inspection records was another subject Lee had questions about, but she declined to speak further on the subject as she hasn’t been on-scene or in communication with city staff since being out of town, she said.

Council member Maria Dickmann, who represents Ward 2, said she was reserving judgment on the city's response for now. Like other council members, she is turning her attention toward those affected by the collapse during these early days, post-collapse.

Lee plans to connect with the Red Cross this week to see how she can help those displaced. She’s concerned with how former tenants of the building will apply for aid, housing and other needs without important documentation, such as birth certificates and social security cards.

"I think everybody's kind of trying to stay focused on helping first and then figuring out what happened second," Dickmann said.

