Davenport city council to continue SRO discussion at next meeting

Davenport City Council will continue its discussion at the Aug. 12 city council meeting over entering into a governmental agreement with the Davenport Community School District to provide a school resource officer for West High School for the upcoming school years.
During the committee of the whole meeting, aldermen heard from members of the district and several community members regarding having school resource officers, or SROs.
Associate Superintendent Robert Scott, who in his administrative role has worked with the SRO program for 15 years, said he and the district would like to keep the SROs in the schools.
Along with Scott, several members of the faculty and staff at West praised the work of the current school resource officer, Curtiss Carter, who has been at West for about a decade.
Campus supervisor Ricky Terrell, who will start his 16th year at West High School in the fall, told aldermen that he remembers when third-shift officers would arrive at the school in the mornings, coming off of graveyard shift.
“Back then I wasn’t really pleased with how it was because I saw the tiredness in the officers,” he said. And there were those who “didn’t really help the situations in the building.”
“I made a complaint to my principal, and I believe this is where the SROs started up, where we have a permanent officer in our building,” he said. Two have been at West. Jason Gillaspie, who was there for two years, and Carter, who has been there for about 10 years.
“We need them,” Terrell said. “We can’t dismiss this. Carter is a perfect person for the position. He is a perfect person for training for this position. Officer Carter has 12 years of negotiating crises in his background so he’s very valuable to West High School.
“If officer Carter was not there at the beginning of the school year, kids would wonder why,” he said. “It wouldn’t be, ‘I’m happy Officer Carter is gone.’ Kids would wonder why. They would because we have that camaraderie with the kids.”
Social studies teacher John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association and who is part of a DEA multicultural group that is partnering with the Davenport schools to understand the relationship with the SROs, said that a survey sent to teachers brought more questions than answers.
Those questions surrounded how the SROs are monitored, what is their training, what are their goals, what are their de-escalation techniques and how the SROs deal with criminal activity directly, among other issues.
But, he said, the teachers also indicated they want as much support in their buildings as possible, particularly in de-escalation situations involving students.
Kealey also works with Terrell in school security and said, “West High has a stellar SRO in Curtiss Carter.
“He (Terrell) is everything that you would ever want in an SRO,” Kealey said. “He listens to kids, they trust him, he cares, he is professional beyond belief with everybody there. Curtiss is a member of the faculty although he is not a teacher. He is just as much a part of West High School as I am and as Ricky and others are.”
Gary Thrapp, owner of Beyond the Baseline where kids have a safe place to play and who often speaks in the Davenport schools, said he saw the benefit of the SROs and how the police officers were interacting with the kids.
Five years ago, Thrapp said he started the Quad-City Summit Stop the Violence, Keep us Safe. “In the last three years I’ve talked with every freshman in the Davenport School system and every sixth-grader in the middle schools. They’re telling me a lot, and they’re telling us the SROs are not the problem.”
Social media and the major news outlets are portraying police people who hate black people, kill innocent people and that police are racists, Thrapp said. But looking at the SROs, such as Carter at West and Matt Lovelady at Smart Intermediate, “they keep the kids and the teachers safe.”
“We need good relationships between the police and the community,” Thrapp said. “What an ideal place to do it and teach our kids not to be afraid of them.”
Alderman Judith Lee, 8th Ward, said she was not for or against the SROs, but they must have defined tasks.
Lee said she was not going to give a blanket agreement to sign intergovernmental agreements on the issue without some data. Lee said she wanted to know, among other things, why there were SROs in the schools, the proportion of time on what types of activities, the kind of practice and training they had in de-escalation skills and justice for children, the arrests for each school by gender, race and disability, and the types of charges that are brought against the children as well as how many lead to expulsion.
Alderman Pat Peacock, 7th Ward, said the question was should SROs be the in the schools. “If we don’t have the necessary data, how can we make an informed decision as a council.”
Peacock said he’d heard all about how wonderful the officers were and that they build relationships with the students. But, he added, it’s not the police officer’s defined duty to build relationships. Their job is not public relations.
Alderman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, said while she would like more data, the fact was the city council did not run the schools. The police officers are there through an agreement that has been longstanding.
Meginnis said a task force could be formed to get the data that that Lee, Peacock and others wanted, but the issue did need to be voted upon.
Alderman Matt Dohrmann, 5th Ward, said he thought the SRO was a positive thing and he will support the issue.
Alderman Kyle Gripp, At-large, said the city of Davenport was a service provider for the school district and the district identified in the 1980s that it was to the benefit of the system to have SROs at the high schools and then in the junior high schools and asked the city to provide that service.
Gripp said the school district had said the SROs were necessary and “my position on it is if the Davenport Community Schools makes the determination that it’s in the best interest of their students, which is their charge, the health, safety and education of Davenport Community Schools students, that’s they’re charge, that’s not our charge, then we execute the service that they ask for.”
While getting more counselors, social workers and mentors in the schools would be a good thing, the city does not provide those, Gripp said. The city provides police.
The council will vote on the issue at the next meeting.
