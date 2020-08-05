Davenport city council to continue SRO discussion at next meeting

Alderman Judith Lee, 8th Ward, said she was not for or against the SROs, but they must have defined tasks.

Lee said she was not going to give a blanket agreement to sign intergovernmental agreements on the issue without some data. Lee said she wanted to know, among other things, why there were SROs in the schools, the proportion of time on what types of activities, the kind of practice and training they had in de-escalation skills and justice for children, the arrests for each school by gender, race and disability, and the types of charges that are brought against the children as well as how many lead to expulsion.

Alderman Pat Peacock, 7th Ward, said the question was should SROs be the in the schools. “If we don’t have the necessary data, how can we make an informed decision as a council.”

Peacock said he’d heard all about how wonderful the officers were and that they build relationships with the students. But, he added, it’s not the police officer’s defined duty to build relationships. Their job is not public relations.

Alderman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, said while she would like more data, the fact was the city council did not run the schools. The police officers are there through an agreement that has been longstanding.