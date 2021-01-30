Davenport city work plan includes getting Juvenile Assessment Center off the ground

After years of conversation with community partners, Davenport city officials plan to push forward a funding proposal in the hopes of getting a long-talked about Juvenile Assessment Center off the ground.

"The Juvenile Assessment Center is going to happen," Davenport Mike Matson said. "And very shortly this council will be probably apprised of a recommendation to help fund it. So you'll see that very shortly. ... And our partners in the county and other cities around here need to also step up, because we're going to. We're going to lead this effort and we're going to step up, and you're going to see that very shortly."

Matson did not elaborate or provide details or an outline of what that recommendation would entail.

The Davenport City Council held its last budget work session Saturday morning, which focused on City Administrator Corri Spiegel’s proposed city work plan for the 2021 calendar year.