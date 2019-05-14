UPDATE: One hour later, one development: A new Civil Rights Commission meeting has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in the Davenport Civil Rights Office’s conference room.
The Davenport Civil Rights Commission is meeting at this hour, the first time since alderman appointed four new people to the panel. They've spent the last half hour discussing who is an official commissioner, what time the meeting was supposed to begin, and if it is legal.
The audience has interrupted the meeting several times. The biggest thing commissioners have agreed on so far: the outbursts are not helping.
This story will be updated.
