Davenport Civil Rights Commission looks to help people have a voice in police interactions

Rabbi Henry Karp made his frustration clear during Tuesday's regular meeting of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
Frustration, Karp said, over what he views as a lack of any change in the way residents can report concerns or complaints about the Davenport Police Department.
At the end of lengthy discussion with Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey about the Civil Rights Commission's role in police matters, Karp and fellow Civil Right Commission board member Pastor Richard Pokora decided they will take an information show on the road.
The duo plan to hand out information about the Civil Rights Commission's role in getting various grievances against the Davenport police into the hands of the department's internal affairs unit or to the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.
"I feel the public really doesn't know about the resources they have available to them if they have concerns or complaints about the way they are treated during interactions with the police," Karp said Wednesday. "So Pastor Pokora and I will try to do something to let people know the Civil Rights Commission can help them be heard."
Karp said an underlying issue fuels his concern.
"A year ago the commission asked Latrice Lacey to start listening to the community about policing — especially listening to minorities who live in the city," Karp said. "And at the end of that process, in March of this year, we put forth some proposals for police reforms to the Davenport City Council."
Since that time, Karp said, "almost nothing has been done."
The Davenport City Council and Civil Rights Commission held a joint work session in September 2020 to discuss issues of police funding, bail reform, civilian oversight of the Davenport Police Department and decriminalizing minor, nonviolent offenses.
The ideas of creating a civilian board to review complaints of police misconduct, along with a separate, independent committee tasked with reviewing police policies, garnered little, if any, support from the city council or Mayor Mike Matson.
In April Michael Guster, president of the Davenport NAACP and Davenport Civil Rights Commission member, expressed his frustration with any notion of police reform.
"I don't think they've done everything within their power to do," Guster said. "I think they've done the things that are easy. I think we could take a look at some other things."
He urged Davenport aldermen consider the creation of a citizens' police review board and enact a policy requiring police to issue citations in lieu of arrest for low-level marijuana possession.
During the meeting and after it, Lacey stressed the Civil Rights Commission is not a "watch dog" of the Davenport police. A civil rights commission, she said, is not the same thing as a civilian review board.
"We are not advocates. The role of the Civil Rights Commission is to investigate violations of the city's discrimination ordinance — including any allegations of discrimination involving the police.
"But we are an impartial body concerned with civil rights. A civilian review board would look at complaints of unprofessional behavior by police officers."
During Tuesday's meeting, Lacey had to clarify a few issues. Any Davenport resident can make out a report of unprofessional police behavior with the Civil Rights Commission. Those complaints are forwarded to the Davenport police internal affairs division.
Any complaints of discrimination against the police are reported to the Civil Rights Commission and handed over the Iowa Civil Rights Commission for investigations.
"Right now, we do not have the investigators to handle civil rights complaints against the police. We have one investigator," Lacey said.
Karp said his goal — for now — is to let people know how the Civil Rights Commission " ... can help them have a voice when there are issues with the police."
"I just don't think people know enough about the services the Civil Rights Commission provides," Karp added. "We simply need to start acting, doing something, to engage the community."