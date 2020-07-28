Davenport Civil Rights Commission to hold discussion of police reforms

Latrice Lacey has spent the better part of the last month listening to Davenport citizens talk about their relationship with the city’s police department.

Now the seven-member Davenport Civil Rights Commission’s will listen to what Lacey, the director of the DCRC, was told and hear more input from the public when they gather for Saturday’s 10 a.m. meeting about police reforms.

The meeting will held via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending can register by going to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission’s Facebook events page. Or call 563-326-7888 with questions.

“In June we asked Latrice Lacey to do some listening sessions and she put together a report for us,” said DCRC Commissioner Rabbi Henry Karp. “And now we do some listening on Saturday. People will have a half hour to make comments at the beginning. Then we will discuss the policing reform recommendations we want to bring to (Mayor Mike Matson) and the city council.

“And then people will be able to comment on the discussion," Karp said. "I think we will be doing lots of listening.”

DCRC Chairperson Janelle Swanberg echoed her colleague.