Davenport Civil Rights Commission to take another stab at making case for more staff

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission will take another stab at trying to convince Davenport City Council members to increase its funding in order to add staff to more quickly investigate cases of discrimination in the city.

The commission met virtually Wednesday to discuss Davenport aldermen's apparent reluctance during a work session last month to add an investigator to help with a backlog of cases handled by the Civil Rights Commission.

"As a black man growing up in Alabama" during Jim Crow, Commissioner Michael Guster castigated aldermen for not seeing "that civil rights is a priority" given the "divisiveness in this country as it is today" around issues of race, gender equality and identity, and more. "It is again at the forefront of whether we will succeed as a union."

"We must take this mission seriously, every one of us," Guster said of the Civil Rights Commission's mission "to secure for all individuals within our city freedom from discrimination" in housing, employment, public accommodation, education and credit. "We must have the funds we need in order to execute this mission."