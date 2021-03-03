Davenport Civil Rights Commission to take another stab at making case for more staff

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission will take another stab at trying to convince Davenport City Council members to increase its funding in order to add staff to more quickly investigate cases of discrimination in the city.
The commission met virtually Wednesday to discuss Davenport aldermen's apparent reluctance during a work session last month to add an investigator to help with a backlog of cases handled by the Civil Rights Commission.
"As a black man growing up in Alabama" during Jim Crow, Commissioner Michael Guster castigated aldermen for not seeing "that civil rights is a priority" given the "divisiveness in this country as it is today" around issues of race, gender equality and identity, and more. "It is again at the forefront of whether we will succeed as a union."
"We must take this mission seriously, every one of us," Guster said of the Civil Rights Commission's mission "to secure for all individuals within our city freedom from discrimination" in housing, employment, public accommodation, education and credit. "We must have the funds we need in order to execute this mission."
Aldermen have said their reluctance to add an investigator to help with a backlog of cases handled by the Davenport Civil Rights Commission had nothing to do with not supporting civil rights.
Some expressed concerns about the current effectiveness of the commission and how that would change with added staffing. Others said the issue remains unsettled, but were reticent to add staff in a year when every other department was told to hold the line on staffing because of the uncertain economic and financial situation caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, felt the commission had not provided adequate information to make its case for more staff.
Aldermen Ben Jobgen, Ward 6, and Mayor Mike Matson advocated for adding a full-time investigator, arguing the city likely has sufficient funding to accommodate another position without having to dip into the city's savings.
Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, advocated for a different option that would promote an existing part-time investigator to full-time "as a good compromise" and "a low-risk option that would still be a benefit," Meginnis said.
In both cases, city finance director Mallory Merritt said the city would likely be able to accommodate the new positions within the city's proposed $234 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year without having to draw from reserves.
"It seems like kind of a slap in the face to not fund either option that we are asking," Civil Rights Commission member Janelle Swanberg said.
The Commission had initially requested a $340,000 budget increase to pay for four additional investigators to "reduce case processing times, improve customer service and increase revenue through additional resolutions."
Davenport saw more civil rights cases filed in recent years than any other city in the state; however, staffing levels are comparable or less than similarly sized metropolitan areas in Iowa, according to data provided by Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey.
The Davenport Civil Rights Commission has two full-time investigators and one part-time investigator handling a caseload that currently stands at 167 cases. The Commission investigates employment, housing, education, public accommodation and credit discrimination complaints based on race, ethnicity, age, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability and other protected classes.
Lacey said the addition of an investigator would allow the commission to investigate more cases in a shorter timeline and free up staff time to dedicate to education and outreach services in an attempt to "stop discrimination before it happens."
Members, too, said the commission's ability to pursue cases and bring them forward to a public hearing is limited "by a severe lack" of financial resources.
While adding an investigator would help the commission more quickly resolve cases through mediation or other means, Lacey said more funding would be needed to hire another attorney to conduct more hearings.
Ultimately, Commission members voted to send letters to each Davenport alderman to assess their reasoning for not supporting the Commission's request and to coordinate with city staff about avenues for revisiting the staffing position, possibly through a budget amendment.
Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing to adopt the fiscal year 2022 budget March 17.
Commissioners also voted to establish a three-member budget committee to better coordinate, present and make their case for additional funding in the future.
Some members said they felt the commission had done a poor job of relaying how its operations addressing civil right complaints are currently constrained and how that would improve with additional staffing.
"Getting our budgetary act together so that we can present a compelling argument for increasing funding for our ability to handle more cases," Commission member Henry Karp said.