As a pending ordinance that would remove some power from the civil rights commission remains in limbo, Davenport’s civil rights director says the move could discourage elected officials from enforcing civil rights laws.
Civil rights director Latrice Lacey said Thursday the commission’s structure allows for “politically unpopular” decisions to be made, saying the layer of separation between civil rights staff and city officials is intended for that reason. She also suggested the proposal would provide another way for aldermen to be influenced by special interests.
“The people who utilize our office don’t want their bosses to be able donate to someone’s (political) campaign,” Lacey told a few dozen attendees during an evening presentation at the city’s downtown library.
At issue is a proposal to realign the management and budget decisions handled by commissioners and give that job to a three-member panel of aldermen. The proposal also outlines a path for the city to hire outside help to process complaints, a task currently done in-house by of employees on the city payroll.
Proponents say the new concept carries several advantages, including more freedom for commissioners to review complaints and a greater level of accountability for civil rights office staff.
Meanwhile, opponents argue the move is merely a power grab, saying the proposal is illegal under Iowa law and would hinder the commission’s ability to help area residents.
Earlier this month, aldermen voted to suspend hearings on the proposed rule-change, saying more time should be spent discussing the idea with commissioners behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Aldermen Mike Matson, 7th Ward, and Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, have called for the ordinance to be tossed out entirely.
Discussion over the issue is scheduled to resume at City Hall in the coming weeks.
Thursday’s presentation focused on the roles and responsibilities of the city’s civil rights office, which investigates local complaints of city, state and federal law violations. The event was suggested by commissioners earlier this month as a way to educate the public and describe their point of view of the proposed changes.
The commission, a seven-member panel of residents, is put together through mayoral appointments and city council confirmations. Commissioners serve two-year terms and oversee an office with a budget of about $560,000.