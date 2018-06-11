The City of Davenport has ordered a second bridge owned by the Canadian Pacific Railroad to be closed.
The bridge on 13th Street between Mound and Kuehl streets, near the Village of East Davenport, has been ordered closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic "pending the completion of required repairs/bridge updates," Jennifer Nahra, a city spokeswoman said in an email Monday afternoon.
The bridge was closed Monday morning.
"It is unknown at this time when the bridge will re-open. More information on the status of the bridge will be released as it becomes available," Nahra said.
The week before last, the city shut down the bridge on Elm Street between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road, citing "widespread deterioration" of the span's roadway.
Both bridges span railroad tracks.
The Elm Street bridge is a timber stringer bridge, which carries more than 3,000 vehicles a day, was built in 1937 and reconstructed in 1984.
The 13th Street bridge gets only a fraction of the use. The city says its daily traffic averages 370 vehicles a day.
The city has said it's been in talks with the railroad about the condition of both bridges.