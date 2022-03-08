 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Coffee with a Cop dates for 2022

Coffee with a Cop in Davenport

Davenport Police Sgt. Andrew Harris speaks with La'Cretsia Parrow, a victims' advocate at Amani Community Services, on Thursday. The event hosted by Davenport Police Department invited community members to join them for Coffee with a Cop at a Davenport Hy-Vee.

 Jessica Gallagher

The Davenport Police Department has announced the dates and locations for Coffee With a Cop in 2022.

The event gives the public a chance to converse with officers over coffee, according to the department news release issued Tuesday. The goal is building connections between officers and the city’s residents.

It is a national program, the release states.

In Davenport, the sessions will be held at various Hy-Vee stores, the release states. All are being held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The 2022 dates and locations for Coffee With a Cop:

  • March 24: Utica Ridge Road Hy-Vee.
  • April 7: East Kimberly Road Hy-Vee.
  • April 28: West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee.
  • May 5: Locust Street Hy-Vee.
  • May 12: Rockingham Road Hy-Vee.
