Davenport Coffee with a Cop dates for 2022

The Davenport Police Department has announced the dates and locations for Coffee With a Cop in 2022.
The event gives the public a chance to converse with officers over coffee, according to the department news release issued Tuesday. The goal is building connections between officers and the city’s residents.
It is a national program, the release states.
In Davenport, the sessions will be held at various Hy-Vee stores, the release states. All are being held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The 2022 dates and locations for Coffee With a Cop:
- March 24: Utica Ridge Road Hy-Vee.
- April 7: East Kimberly Road Hy-Vee.
- April 28: West Kimberly Road Hy-Vee.
- May 5: Locust Street Hy-Vee.
- May 12: Rockingham Road Hy-Vee.