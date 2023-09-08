Removed brick and inadequate support structures caused the west wall at 324 Main St. to collapse, an investigative report released Thursday concluded.

The report is dated Aug. 15, and was completed by two city-hired investigative engineering companies on the causes and origins of the partial collapse of the west wall of a downtown six-story building May 28 that resulted in three deaths, one person losing her leg and many homes and belongings lost.

The 113-page report determined that removing layers of brick during repair work in the three days before the collapse "severely compromised the western bearing wall" and that "the temporary shoring that had been installed was grossly inadequate."

"Had a proper shoring and construction phasing plan been implemented during these repairs, the building would not have partially collapsed on May 28, 2023," the report's executive summary said.

The city hired two companies, White Birch Group, LLC, and SOCOTEC Engineering, Inc., to investigate the cause of the collapse in the days after it happened. The report will likely inform lawsuits and an investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

“Since the day of the partial collapse at 324 Main Street, we have been laser-focused on identifying the causes of this tragic incident,” Mayor Mike Matson said in a prepared statement. “We engaged the services of the consultants who responded to the Surfside condominiums collapse in 2021, and we promised the public we would share their findings. Today, we are following through on that promise. Our hearts and thoughts remain with the families of Ryan, Branden and Daniel and their loved ones, friends and neighbors.”

City officials, facing sharp questions and criticism from residents attending public comment at council meetings, have said they plan to look to the report for answers, including for policy direction.

The investigation, however, is limited to the building design, construction, and repair-related causation of the partial building collapse, investigators wrote in the report. City policy was beyond its scope.

Who does the report blame for the collapse?

The report points to several points of failure in the days and months leading up to the partial collapse at 324 Main St.

The two “root causes” of the collapse were the removal of brick sections of wall and inadequate shoring that caused the wall to collapse.

The report also lists seven "proximate causes" of the collapse, including improper understanding of the building construction and construction documents, inadequate oversight of repairs, inadequate repair techniques, inherent weakness of the west wall, and inadequate maintenance, which led to water damage.

Building owner Andrew Wold hired Select Structural Engineering of Bettendorf to assess the building and inform repairs after the city ordered an emergency site visit by a structural engineer in February because of concerns about the west wall’s integrity. Wold contracted Bi-State Masonry to repair the brick masonry on the west wall.

When reached by phone Thursday, representatives for Select Structural Engineering and Bi-State Masonry declined to comment.

Wold did not respond to a request for comment.

Select Structural ‘violated the standard of care’ in west wall mistakes

Select Structural produced engineering reports Feb. 8, Feb. 28 and May 24.

According to the report, engineers and contractors underestimated the seriousness of the wall’s condition.

Because engineers and masonry contractors misidentified the west wall as a nonstructural system, "they underestimated the significance of the observable signs of distress in the wall, delayed necessary repair work, designed and installed a weaker replacement system, and removed significant portions of the wall without first installing adequate temporary shoring," the report said.

The investigative report minces no words in stating Select Structural's duties. The report says photos between 2020 and 2023 show wall damage and movement that "should have raised significant concerns."

The report referenced pictures of diagonal cracks in both the exterior and interior masonry and displaced window frames that indicated wall movement and masonry distress that Select Structural should have immediately investigated.

"These overstress conditions should have raised significant concerns because failure of a masonry bearing wall would not be limited to a localized failure of just the exterior wall but would result in the catastrophic collapse of the slabs and beams the wall supports at all levels. Such conditions require immediate investigation, and typically the implementation of shoring or other stabilization and mitigation methods," the report stated. "The apparent lack of immediate action by the various stakeholders is indicative of an improper understanding of the wall construction, and the severity of the observed distress.

"SSE (Select Structural Engineering) violated the standard of care by misidentifying the composition, thickness, and load-bearing nature of the wall throughout its nearly four months of intermittent engineering assessment and brick replacement projects at the Building."

The report also pointed to a lack of oversight from a “qualified design professional” during the repairs that exacerbated problems with the design and repairs.

Emails and reports showed that David Valliere, the engineer with Select Structural, visited the site on Feb. 2, Feb. 23 and May 23.

“Deficiencies with the design and implementation of repairs noted herein were exacerbated by the lack of on-site presence by a qualified design professional during the repair work. This lack of professional oversight allowed the work by the most recent repair contractor to proceed in an unsafe, incomplete and improper manner."

The report says construction documents for repair work between 2020 and 2023 did "not provide adequate details and specifications for a contractor to implement the repair work necessary" at 324 Main St.

Construction documents consisted of “incomplete sketches that fail to properly delineate the location and extent of required repairs. In addition, the specific configuration of permanent and temporary measures (shoring) to be implemented are not explained in sufficient detail.”

The report says the "lack of documentation limited the city inspectors' ability to easily verify that the work being performed was consistent with the engineer's intent."

Select Structural’s reports “contain multiple contradictions, questions and improper assumptions,” the report stated.

Valliere’s license is active, according to the state’s licensure database, and no complaints or board action were recorded.

Bi-State Masonry compromised wall by removing layer of bricks

The report said that work being done on the building, especially the removal of the outer layer of bricks from some portions of the west wall, was a root cause of the collapse.

“Calculations by WBG and SEI indicate that the removal of the outer wythes of brick demonstrably compromised the wall’s ability to resist the loads on it at the time of collapse,” the report said.

The report identifies the portions of the wall between the windows as Piers A through F. Piers C and D, which are the two south of a door added as an entrance to Unit 105, were especially overburdened.

Pier D seems to be where the collapse began, the report said. In some areas, the pier had been reduced from five layers thick to just two.

“Overall, the analysis indicates that removing the outer wythes of brick without providing adequate shoring compromised the structural integrity of the wall sufficiently to precipitate collapse,” the report said.

In addition, the report blames Bi-State Masonry for not installing adequate shoring.

The report states that the shoring installation, which it says was "severely lacking" engaged only limited portions of exterior brick, the spacing of the shoring "was inadequate given the extent of the brick removal," the pieces of shoring were "severely undersized," and the shoring wasn't properly restrained where it was touching the wall and the pavement.

“Additionally, the shoring implemented by the most recent masonry repair contractor at the subject building does not conform to usual and customary practices for masonry wall shoring or stabilization,” the report said.

Shoring was also removed at times in the days prior to the collapse, to allow contractors to clean or move the shoring to other parts of the project, the report said.

Pictures in the report from May 26, two days before the collapse show workers removing sections of brick wall. Another taken May 27 show more brick was removed. Removing the brick reduced the masonry wall from five wythes thick down to two to three wythes in thickness. No more work was done after May 27, according to security footage reviewed by investigators.

“Overall, the analysis indicates that removing the outer wythes of brick without providing adequate shoring compromised the structural integrity of the wall sufficiently to precipitate collapse,” the report stated.

Wold had approached another masonry company owner to request a bid, the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus previously reported, but Wold is said to have rejected that company's quote because it was too high.

In the days following the collapse, R.A. Masonry owner Ryan Shaffer said Wold "wanted to cut the cost by cutting out the shoring and supporting of the building."

Wold has sued Select Structural for failing to identify risk of collapse or danger to the building's occupants.

City of Davenport inspection reports, permits play role in report

The report explicitly does not go into city policies and procedures and any potential impact those could have had on the collapse.

“This study is limited to the Building design, construction, and repair-related causation of the partial building collapse,” the report said. “The scope of the investigation consisted of an assessment of the impact of the repair work and its sequencing on the stability of the exterior wall. Evaluation of municipal procedural and policy related implications, and any contributory factors thereof is beyond the scope of the WBG and SEI investigation.”

However, city inspection reports, permits, photos and video played a significant part in creating the report, WBG and SEI wrote. Some of these documents included notes on the structure of the building.

“Of note, the Feb. 2, 2023, City Official Notice and Order addressed to Davenport Hotel LLC, correctly references ‘There is visible crumbling of this exterior load bearing wall (emphasis added) under the support beam,’” the report said.

The city was also referenced in the section on “Inadequate Construction Documents” as city officials responsible for permits would contribute to guidance on construction.

“The construction documents rely heavily on narratives and written attempts to provide direction to the repair contractor/mason, as well as city officials responsible for reviewing and approving permits and completed work. Typically, the repair scope for projects of this nature would contain significantly more plans, elevations, cross-sections and details of the required scope,” the report said.

The lack of documentation also limited city inspectors in what they could use to compare to the actual work being done.

An inspection was done by the city on May 25, 2023, according to the report, which noted that brickwork was starting that day and that shoring would be installed “per engineer’s design” with the engineer planning to stop at the site periodically. The report notes that was the last documentation from the city of the repair work at the building.

Andrew Wold's company ordered to repair west wall in July 2021

In September 2020, Alliance Contracting, a company owned by Andrew Wold, began construction on replacing the building’s roof, according to city inspection logs. The city began including Wold on emails “due to understanding that Wold is in the process of purchasing the property,” logs noted.

Inspector logs from the city indicate the roof replacement was completed and the permit closed Dec. 7, 2020. On Dec. 17, 2020, Davenport issued a building permit to then-owner Waukee Investments I, LLC, to perform repairs to the facade. Wold’s company, Alliance Contracting, was hired to do the work.

Come mid-May 2021, an inspector noted they found the west exterior wall in semi-completed form with scattered un-grouted areas painted over. The inspector also wrote they sent billing for reinspection and sent a new violations report, ordering the owner to replace missing brick mortar and reseal areas.

In June 2021, Wold bought the property for $4.193 million through his corporation Davenport Hotel LLC.

The city issued a notice to Wold in July 2021 identifying “structural deterioration” of the west exterior wall, and said a structural engineering analysis was “required to make proper repairs.” Wold would have to “repair/replace any/all identified deteriorated/questionable exterior walls and or structural wall components.”

A final notice from the city of Davenport was issued to Wold in September 2021 since issues with the west wall had yet to be corrected. The final notice mandating the owner to produce a structural engineering report on the structural integrity of the west wall.

In late 2021, the city issued code violation notices surrounding the entrance door to unit 105, located on the west side of the building. The door was originally a window turned exterior door for the unit.

The city ordered Wold to submit an engineering report regarding deficiencies around the door, but those were never received. As a result, the city ordered the unit vacated on Dec. 9, 2021, and did not issue any further citations until 2023.

The preliminary investigation report states that from 2020 through 2023, photographs of the building indicate numerous areas of distress visible at the west elevation of the building but “repairs specified by various Design Professionals engaged by building ownership/management do not address many of these areas.”

In February 2023, Wold was ordered by the city to provide a report from a structural engineer to assure that the building was not an imminent danger, to immediately secure the exterior veneer and provide a report within 48 hours for remediation and repair.

Chief Building Official Trishna Pradhan noted, “part of the southwest wall has been gradually failing. This is seen to continue on the inside wythes of brick masonry as well. There is visible crumbling of this exterior load bearing wall under the support beam. The exterior brick veneer has separated allowing rain/ice to build up causing further damage.”

“Emergency vacate orders will be posted on the building if the failing masonry area is not secured per this letter,” she wrote.

The report states the building had numerous signs of improper and inadequate exterior maintenance that resulted in an excessive amount of water getting inside. If clay brick walls are not properly maintained, they will degrade over time due to water infiltration and result in a structurally weakened wall.

“Based on the photographic evidence of pre-collapse condition, in addition to on-site observations after the incident, it is apparent that building ownership/management did not adequately address exterior (and other) maintenance requirements, thereby resulting in the compromised integrity of the west elevation wall,” the report states.

In 2020, Townsend Engineering said 'damage to the building is not structural'

In August 2020, Townsend Engineering performed a site visit to 324 Main Street due to an incident of bricks falling from the building.

According to city inspection logs, Fire Marshal Jim Morris flagged that bricks were falling onto the sidewalk at the east-facing side of the building. The city blocked off the sidewalks and closed West 4th and Main Streets to traffic.

Townsend sent a follow-up email on Aug. 18, 2020, to city officials addressing the north, south and east elevations of the building. The majority of Townsend’s inspections focused on those three exteriors walls.

Photographs from city inspections and site visits indicated the condition of the west wall at the time showed that the exterior exhibited large areas of delaminated paint with numerous deferred maintenance conditions evident throughout. But Townsend Engineering’s email did not express any concern with the condition of the west wall, stated in the preliminary investigative report.

The preliminary investigation reports that Townsend stated in their 2020 repair report that:

“The structural components of the exterior walls have not moved the last three years, but the brick facade has separated in some locations causing the brick ties to come loose which allows the bricks to fall. It was my recommendation that Bi-State Masonry either remove or stabilize all the loose brick and limestone immediately to prevent more brick from falling to the ground. The brick and limestone around the area where the brick fell will be removed and any other areas that appear to have bowed out will be covered with plywood that is anchored to the interior clay block to hold the brick in place until the permanent repair is made.”

It further goes on to state from Townsend:

“It is my professional opinion that the damage to the building is not structural and the building is safe to occupy. After the brick face is temporarily secured we will develop a plan to permanently repair the exterior brick to prevent further damage.”

White Birch Group and SOCOTEC Engineering stated that the “2020 repair work failed to comprehensively address the distress in the masonry bearing wall and inappropriately deferred repairs of the visibly distressed west wall … (it also) does not include areas requiring repair at the west elevation, despite photographs available from the time indicating clear and imminently hazardous conditions.”

Also from 2020 and early 2021, photographs indicate that “two relatively small areas of brick replacement were completed towards the southern end of the west elevation … there were no engineering reports or related documents on file that designate the scope or methodology for these pairs.”

Photographs also indicated that the entire west side was painted red.

Quad-City Times staff and Analisa Trofimuk of Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism team contributed to this report.