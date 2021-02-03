Davenport commission recommends approval of controversial 53rd Street development

In total, more than 32% of abutting property owners have signed petitions opposed to the rezoning request. That will require a three-fourths vote of Davenport aldermen to approve the request.

Developers Dan Dolan Homes and Russell Construction & Development propose building a mix of retail, office space and other commercial uses on the northern part of the land abutting East 53rd and a mix of about 175 townhouses and semi-attached, duplex-style housing to the south.

Attempts to redevelop the land in the past have stalled.

"We are doing everything we can to try to make concessions," said Kevin Dolan of Dan Dolan Homes. "We have continued to revise the concept to try to be as accommodating as possible."

That includes more than doubling a set back to more than 100 feet on the west side of the property and doubling the required set back along the east, west and south property lines abutting single-family homes; limiting townhouses to a height of 35 feet; and reducing the number of residential units originally planned by about 10%.

The revised concept also replaces previously planned attached, single-family townhouses in a row house-style construction for purchase by single-family owner-occupants with duplexes.