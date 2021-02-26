Davenport community members worried, saddened by shooting death of 14-year-old

Katie Bigelow came home Thursday night to find her street flooded with police officers, for the second day in a row.
Bigelow lives a couple of houses down from where a 14-year-old boy was found dead Thursday afternoon, a day after a shooting was reported between three cars that had been chasing each other.
When Davenport police first responded to the shots fired call they found spent casings, but didn't find any damage and no injuries were reported, according to a Thursday press release.
A day later, police were called back to the scene after Jamon Winfrey's body was found in a nearby yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street, Davenport.
"It just surprised me because I'm not familiar with this neighborhood," Bigelow said.
Bigelow just moved in at the beginning of February, and is worried this happened so close to home.
She was in the kitchen with her son, talking about taking the trash out, when she heard the gunshots Wednesday afternoon.
"What if I had been taking the trash out right then?" She said. "It just seemed too close for comfort."
Bigelow's not the only new neighbor who's concerned.
Down the street, Tammy Campbell has been in the area since December. She couldn't get home Wednesday night because the police blocked the road off, but Thursday she got in just before police showed up.
"It worries me very much," she said. "I just didn't realize it was this bad."
Jake Klipsch, director of Learning Supports for the Davenport School District, said students at nearby schools have been saddened by the situation.
The district has made sure there are counselors available for students and faculty at Wood Junior High, where Winfrey attended school. There are also personnel from Family Resources at the school who are helping talk to students and families that have been affected.
Klipsch said he's also been in contact with other schools in the district, including Sudlow Intermediate, to ensure there are enough counselors available for those who need them. Sudlow was locked down for about 20 minutes on Thursday because of its proximity to the police investigation.
"It's a tragedy," Klipsch said, "and the overwhelming feeling right now is just sadness for the student's family and for all of us."