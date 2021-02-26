Davenport community members worried, saddened by shooting death of 14-year-old

Bigelow's not the only new neighbor who's concerned.

Down the street, Tammy Campbell has been in the area since December. She couldn't get home Wednesday night because the police blocked the road off, but Thursday she got in just before police showed up.

"It worries me very much," she said. "I just didn't realize it was this bad."

Jake Klipsch, director of Learning Supports for the Davenport School District, said students at nearby schools have been saddened by the situation.

The district has made sure there are counselors available for students and faculty at Wood Junior High, where Winfrey attended school. There are also personnel from Family Resources at the school who are helping talk to students and families that have been affected.

Klipsch said he's also been in contact with other schools in the district, including Sudlow Intermediate, to ensure there are enough counselors available for those who need them. Sudlow was locked down for about 20 minutes on Thursday because of its proximity to the police investigation.

"It's a tragedy," Klipsch said, "and the overwhelming feeling right now is just sadness for the student's family and for all of us."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.