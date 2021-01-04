Davenport community organizer announces another run for Davenport City Council

Davenport community organizer Alexandra Dermody has announced she plans to run again for Davenport alderwoman, becoming the first person to publicly declare their intention to seek one of two at-large City Council seats with 10 months to go until the municipal election.

The 20-year-old previously ran in 2019 as a political newcomer and lost to Davenport Alderman Patrick Peacock for the open 7th Ward seat to replace then-longtime Alderman Mike Matson, who was elected mayor.

A recent graduate of Davenport schools, Dermody this fall also sought to be appointed to a vacant seat on the Davenport School Board.

In a news release announcing her candidacy, Dermody noted that she serves on the board of directors for QC Pride, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, and the board of directors for Community Centered Counselling Services, a mental health services organization.

"My experiences serving on these boards, my work as a community organizer, with my unique perspective and approach to solving the problems our city faces is what sets me apart from the competition," Dermody said in a statement announcing her candidacy.