Davenport Community School District still dealing with outages

The Davenport Community School District says it has mostly fixed technical problems that have left teachers without access to internet, email and phones for nearly two weeks.

"The one (server) controlling email and phones have some final updates that are taking place today," the district said Monday in a recorded message to teachers. "The hope is that we will be fully functional tomorrow."

The district has been vague about the problems in its communications with parents and staff, leading some to worry about the safety of their personal information. Officials have said that's not the case but on Friday declined to field questions about the outage, including whether it was a hack or if sensitive information had been compromised.

Teachers have been asked to reset passwords.

Once functionality is fully back up and running, the district said it would share a debrief, provide additional information and share next steps.

The district initially lost internet on Sept. 8. Internet, and emails were restored the following Tuesday evening. But the district continues to face intermittent disruptions with its phone system.

