Davenport Community School District to offer free summer meals

The Davenport Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. The program will run June 13 to July 29 with no meals on July 4. Children 1-18 years old can receive a meal with no qualifications or registration needed.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites and times.
Outdoor sites (look for the white Davenport Schools truck) include:
- Fairmount Branch Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St., lunch 12:50-1:15 p.m.
- Garfield Park/Collins House, 1234 E. 29th St., lunch 11:45 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
- J.B. Young Comm. Center, 1702 N. Main St, lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
- McKinley Elementary, 1716 Kenwood Ave., lunch 11:10-11:40 a.m.
- Progressive Baptist Church, 1302 E. 12th St., breakfast 8:30-8:50 a.m. and lunch 12:05-12:30 p.m.
- Sr. Concetta Park, 6th and Warren streets, lunch 12:45-1:10 p.m.
- YMCA Bittner, 630 E. 4th St., lunch 11:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
- YMCA North, 624 W. 53rd St., lunch 12:40-1 p.m.
- YMCA West, 3503 W. Locust St., lunch 12:25-1 p.m.
Indoor building sites include:
- Buchanan Elementary, 4515 N. Fairmont St., breakfast 7:20-8 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Fillmore Elementary, 7307 N. Pacific, breakfast 7:20-8 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Sudlow Intermediate, 1414 E. Locust St., lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Central High School, 1120 Main St., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hayes Elementary, 622 S. Concord, breakfast 7:20-8:00 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Jefferson Elementary, 1027 Marquette St., breakfast 7:20-8 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Madison Elementary, 116 E. Locust St., breakfast 7:20-8 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Monroe Elementary, 1926 W. 4th St., breakfast 7:20-8 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Youth Fest at Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St., lunch on Wednesday, July 13, from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.