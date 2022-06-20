Davenport Community School District to offer free summer meals

The Davenport Community School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. The program will run June 13 to July 29 with no meals on July 4. Children 1-18 years old can receive a meal with no qualifications or registration needed.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites and times.