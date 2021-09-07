Davenport composer, professor draws inspiration from patience for new album

William Campbell learned a big lesson in patience over the last four years. An injury to his elbow halted both tennis and right-handed piano playing for almost three years, then the COVID-19 pandemic kept him isolated.
The composer and professor channeled his feelings about finding patience and coming to terms with staying at home into a new album, "All in Due Time," which will release Sept. 10. Campbell will perform on the release day at the Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 Locust St., Davenport.
"It is really about gathering strength while you're being otherwise quiet and patient," Campbell said.
While he began writing piano pieces that would end up on the album in 2017, it didn't all come together until January of this year. This is his fourth solo album.
It all began with a left-hand-only piano piece. Campbell felt anxious about whether he'd ever again be able to play piano at the level he was accustomed to, and poured his feelings into a piece he could still play, even with his injury.
Later on he realized he just needed to trust the process and things would turn out better in time. After surgery, they did.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic began, upending Campbell's work as a professor at St. Ambrose University and keeping him at home with his wife, dog and cat. Coming to terms with only getting to connect with a few people added a new element to his feelings on patience and biding his time, which he put into his music.
"During the pandemic shutdown, I realized that those quiet times were really wonderful, and it wasn't just to be to be quiet or be bored or something at all. It was a way to basically meditate and I meditate often through music and find a personal power within," Campbell said.
He also used elements of the natural world, like clouds and gardens, as inspiration.
Those who go to his performance Sept. 10 will have a visual element added to their experience, more than just the sight of Campbell playing the piano.
Videos, photography and other art will be projected in the fine arts center while Campbell performs, connecting with elements of the music. With the 2D art, Campbell has filmed up close and at different angles, so the audience can see as much of it as possible during the concert.
"I'm adding some motion, and it creates a different kind of experience for the audience because they can linger on the art like you would in a gallery," he said. "Pairing the visuals with the music is kind of a fun thing to do."
"All in Due Time" is a concept album, with one vision stringing all the pieces together. Concept albums are best listened to all in one sitting, Campbell said, rather than listening two one or two songs at a time.
"I'm hoping people will ... actually find the time to relax within the music and use it as an opportunity for personal growth," he said.