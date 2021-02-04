Davenport considering ordinance banning smoking, vaping in city parks

Sarah Linden, owner of Generation V E-Cigarettes & Vape Bar at 1800 North Division Street, said she supports smoke-free parks, but objects to banning vaping in public spaces.

"Mainly, we oppose any laws that equate smoking to vaping," Linden said. "We do not wish to be lumped in with tobacco smoking as it creates a misleading public perception that vaping is just as bad for someone’s health as smoking."

The CDC, though, notes scientists are still learning about the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes.

Todd Smith, who owns two vape shops in Davenport on Brady and West Locust streets, said he was surprised to learn smoking and vaping was not already prohibited in Davenport parks. He noted the National Park Service prohibits the use of electronic smoking devices in all places where smoking is prohibited in national parks. Vaping is also banned on campus property at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

"You can't smoke any place in the world anymore, so why wouldn't (the city) start restricting city land?" Smith said. "I don't think adults should be walking around smoking in front of kids. And, now, vaping the way it's taken off, it's imitating smoking. So, yeah, don't do it around kids."