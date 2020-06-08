Davenport continues to focus on concerns while planning return to school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While they complete a Return to Learn plan, Davenport School Board members and other district leaders continue to address disproportionality and bullying, among other concerns, with guidance from the state.

In 2019, an accreditation team from the Bureau of School Improvement, headed by Amy Williamson, visited the district and recommended the district receive conditional accreditation because of citations of noncompliance.

On Monday, Williamson discussed with the board as a committee of the whole goals the board needs to consider to earn accreditation, in the meantime continuing with how students, teachers and staff will return to school in the fall after schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disproportionality, school board member Dan Gosa said, can be interpreted in many ways. He would like discussion about different perspectives of what it means to different people.

Williamson said she would be happy to provide workshops on disproportionality for the board and the district.