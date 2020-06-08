Davenport continues to focus on concerns while planning return to school

While they complete a Return to Learn plan, Davenport School Board members and other district leaders continue to address disproportionality and bullying, among other concerns, with guidance from the state.
In 2019, an accreditation team from the Bureau of School Improvement, headed by Amy Williamson, visited the district and recommended the district receive conditional accreditation because of citations of noncompliance.
On Monday, Williamson discussed with the board as a committee of the whole goals the board needs to consider to earn accreditation, in the meantime continuing with how students, teachers and staff will return to school in the fall after schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disproportionality, school board member Dan Gosa said, can be interpreted in many ways. He would like discussion about different perspectives of what it means to different people.
Williamson said she would be happy to provide workshops on disproportionality for the board and the district.
In regard to bullying, board member Linda Hayes pointed out what a student feels is bullying behavior may not be addressed in a written policy.
Just because a behavior doesn’t break the law doesn’t mean it doesn’t violate a policy, Williamson said.
Overall, “No on has ever said they want Davenport to fail,” Williamson said. “I think we’re going to have a long relationship, and I hope it’s a collaborative relationship.”
“We want to make sure we’re serving students and giving them everything they’re owed,” Gosa said.
Board member Allison Beck said the Return to Learn planning might be a good time to work on disproportionality issues.
Williams said early literacy and managing behaviors go along with “catching kids up in general … If you’re writing a Return to Learn plan, you’re kind of doing it (already,)” she said. “You’re closing achievement gaps.”
“In a perfect world, we would be onsite and would be looking at school as it has been,” said Superintendent Robert Kobylski. He envisions a hybrid model in the Return to Learn plan, because some families may not feel comfortable sending students back to classrooms and would prefer online learning.
“We need to serve the needs of the students depending on what those needs are,” he said.
