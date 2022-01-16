Davenport crews respond to two fires Saturday

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a pair of structure fires Saturday.
At approximately 8:18 a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 7400 block of Vine Street court. The first unit on scene reported a medium size commercial building with smoke coming from its roof, according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department. The business was closed so crews forced an exterior door to gain entray.
Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes but remained on scene for about three hours to remove burnt debris. The north end of the building and its contents sustained fire, smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., Davenport firefighters were called to the 1900 block of West 70th Street on Saturday evening to take on a house fire.
The first unit on scene reported a small, two-story, residential unit with fire coming from a basement window. Crews found no occupants inside the residence while extinguishing the fire. Crews had the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes but remained on scene for a couple hours checking for hidden fire, according to the release.
The occupants of the home were displaced by the fire but Red Cross was not involved. No civilian injuries were reported but one firefighter sustained a minor injury that did not need medical attention.