The City of Davenport has declared a snow emergency based on predicted conditions.
Snow is expected to arrive around 11 p.m. this evening, Saturday, February 16th and last through approximately 6 am, Monday, February 18th. Snow accumulation of three to five inches is projected to fall during this long duration snow event.
The snow emergency will go into effect at 10 p.m. this evening, Saturday, February 16th and is set to expire at 6 a.m. Monday, February 18th. Vehicles parked on Posted Snow Routes during a Snow Emergency may be ticketed and towed.
As an alternative to on-street parking in the downtown, residents and visitors to the area may park for free in any one of the city’s parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. today, Saturday, February 16th through 7 a.m. Monday, February 18th.