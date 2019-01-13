Davenport received 6.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow removal crews began to focus on residential roads Sunday morning, according to a news release from the city.
City officials ask residents to park off-street on residential roads as much as possible, so crews can clear the roads more efficiently.
The snow emergency in effect Saturday expired, but a second one specifically for Davenport's downtown and Hilltop neighborhood begins Monday at 10 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be subject to ticketing or towing. Residents and visitors may park for free in the city's ramps from 5 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.