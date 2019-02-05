Davenport has declared a snow emergency from 3 p.m. through 7 a.m. Wednesday because of a National Weather Service ice warning.
The snow emergency has been declared to support efficient salt response and to reduce hazardous conditions for plows distributing salt.
Hazardous travel conditions, downed trees, and power lines are possible.
Take the following precautions:
• Drive and Walk with Caution. Leave extra distance between you and the car in front of you.
• Consider canceling evening and overnight travel plans.
• Report downed trees in the street by calling Public Works at 563.326.7923.
• Call MidAmerican Energy at 800.799.4443 to report downed power lines.
• Visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/prepare for more information on how to stay warm and safe if you lose power.
Cars parked on Posted Snow Routes during a Snow Emergency may be ticketed and towed. Residents and visitors to the Downtown may park for free in any one of the city’s parking ramps beginning at 3 p.m. today through 7 a.m., Wednesday.