Davenport has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of another winter storm.
The snow emergency will be in effect beginning at 11 a.m., Tuesday through 11 a.m., Wednesday.
Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited when a snow emergency is in effect.
With up to a tenth of an inch of ice, along with three or more inches of snow, up to a half inch of rain, and sleet possible, expect slick road conditions throughout the day and into Wednesday.
As an alternative to on-street parking in downtown, residents and visitors may park for free in any one of the city’s three parking ramps between 11 a.m., Tuesday through 5 p.m., Wednesday.
For more information on winter weather response activities and tips visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/winter.