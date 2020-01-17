You are the owner of this article.
Davenport declares snow emergency
2014 file photo of Davenport snow plow

 JEFF COOK/TIMES FILE PHOTO

A Snow Emergency goes into effect in Davenport beginning at 10 a.m., today, through 5 p.m., Saturday.

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency may be ticketed and towed. Residents and visitors to the downtown are encouraged to park for free in the city’s parking ramps through 8 a.m., Sunday to avoid ticket and tow.

Crews will respond when snow arrives. Posted snow routes will be cleared before entering residential areas.

Be advised this event is expected to start as snow and transition to sleet/freezing rain. Travel conditions could be hazardous. Give yourself a little extra time when traveling. 

Downed trees and power lines are possible with this event. Report power outages to MidAmerican Energy at 1-888-427-5632. Downed trees in the traveled right-of-way should be reported to Public Works at 563-326-7923.

