Davenport declares snow emergency

A Snow Emergency for Davenport goes into effect beginning at 8 p.m., tonight until 4 p.m., Friday.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Parking on Posted Snow Routes is prohibited when a Snow Emergency is in effect. With more than 1,200 tickets being issued during the last two snow emergencies, city staff will be increasing enforcement.
Residents and visitors to downtown can park in the city’s ramps to avoid a ticket. Parking will be free in the city’s ramps beginning at 3 p.m. today, until 8 a.m., Monday.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Rick Rector
Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.