Davenport declares snow emergency
Davenport declares snow emergency

A Snow Emergency for Davenport goes into effect beginning at 8 p.m., tonight until 4 p.m., Friday.

Parking on Posted Snow Routes is prohibited when a Snow Emergency is in effect. With more than 1,200 tickets being issued during the last two snow emergencies, city staff will be increasing enforcement.

Residents and visitors to downtown can park in the city’s ramps to avoid a ticket. Parking will be free in the city’s ramps beginning at 3 p.m. today, until 8 a.m., Monday.

