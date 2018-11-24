With the National Weather Service predicting the Quad-Cities could receive up to eight inches of snow on Sunday, the city of Davenport has declared a snow emergency.
Due to the current forecast, city officials declared a snow emergency effective 6 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited when a snow emergency is in effect.
According to the National Weather Service, periods of heavy snowfall are likely throughout the day Sunday, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending around 6 p.m. Blowing snow is expected later in the evening.
City officials said in the release that streets are not being pre-treated because the snow will be preceded by rain. Officials asked drivers to use caution.
Crews will begin to respond as soon as snow begins to fall. The city will focus on clearing posted snow routes before entering residential roads, according to the release.
Vehicles parked on posted snow routes will be ticketed and may be towed.
As an alternative to on-street parking downtown, drivers may park for free in any of the city's three parking ramps beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Monday.
For more information on posted snow routes, snow response activities and weather updates, visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/winter.