Davenport delays school start until Tuesday, Sept. 8
Davenport delays school start until Tuesday, Sept. 8

The new Davenport Community Schools logo. 

The Davenport Community School District will delay the start of the 2020–2021 academic school year until from Monday, Aug. 24, to Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Davenport district, the school board and the Davenport Education Association have worked together with the Scott County Health Department to assess the current health status of the Quad-City community and its impact on students, staff and families, according to a news release. The delay is a result of ongoing evaluation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Davenport.

Delaying the start of the school year will "allow our Davenport Community School District team the necessary time to finalize health and safety standards in our buildings with state and federal reopening guidelines, allow for the COVID-19 transmission rate in our community to decrease and ensure our students and teachers have the best possible learning environment to achieve success," the release says.

The district will address:

• A revised 2020–2021 academic calendar

• Whether parents can switch from a 100% online only to the hybrid model, or from hybrid to 100% online

• How families will be notified if a positive COVID-19 case is identified within a school or classroom

• When students can see their schedules

• How students will access the online learning portion of their coursework, and how they will receive a Chromebook if they do not have one at home from spring classes

• How extracurricular and athletic events will move forward

• When families with IEPs or 504 plans will be contacted.

"In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to diligently work with the Scott County Health Department and the Davenport Education Association to create a school structure and learning environment that is successful for every child, no matter if they are physically in the classroom or participating in online learning," the release says.

As information becomes available, the district will post it on its website, send communications to families in email and phone, post in the Parent Portal, publish on social media, send out updates to media and mail packets to families.

