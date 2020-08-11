Davenport delays school start until Tuesday, Sept. 8

The district will address:

• A revised 2020–2021 academic calendar

• Whether parents can switch from a 100% online only to the hybrid model, or from hybrid to 100% online

• How families will be notified if a positive COVID-19 case is identified within a school or classroom

• When students can see their schedules

• How students will access the online learning portion of their coursework, and how they will receive a Chromebook if they do not have one at home from spring classes

• How extracurricular and athletic events will move forward

• When families with IEPs or 504 plans will be contacted.

"In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to diligently work with the Scott County Health Department and the Davenport Education Association to create a school structure and learning environment that is successful for every child, no matter if they are physically in the classroom or participating in online learning," the release says.

As information becomes available, the district will post it on its website, send communications to families in email and phone, post in the Parent Portal, publish on social media, send out updates to media and mail packets to families.

