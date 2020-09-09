Davenport detective launches write-in bid for Scott County Sheriff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport police detective has launched a write-in campaign for Scott County Sheriff.

Corporal Gordon Morse missed the filing deadline to be listed on the November ballot.

Morse said he was on the fence about running for elected office, but was spurred to throw his hat in the race, running as an independent, over recent concerns about how gun permits are being issued in Scott County.

"In my career, I have seen many permits given out in Scott County to career criminals, involved in violent crimes, given permits just because they have not been convicted of a felony," the 49-year-old said.

Iowa is a "shall issue" state where permits are granted unless there are circumstances that dictate the sheriff deny a permit to carry a weapon.

Morse, though, argues "that does not remove discretion of the sheriff to issue permits" to individuals charged with weapons violations or violent and drug crimes whose cases are pending, have been dropped or pleaded to less-serious offenses.

Morse said he's also running to clamp down on groups of teens "stealing cars, racing them around town, crashing them, running from the police, using them to do shootings, robberies and putting our families welfare at risk."