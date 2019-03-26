The second annual SOAR (Summer Opportunities, Activities and Resources) Expo will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the J. B. Young Opportunity Center, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport.
Parents will be provided with information about summer programs for children in grades kindergarten through sixth, including art, science, dance, theater, sports and recreation, reading and math games and field trips. Many of the programs are free or low-cost.
Participants should enter the building on the Main Street side.
The Davenport Out of School Time Committee will sponsor the event.
Staff from the Boys & Girls Clubs, CADS, Camp Abe Lincoln, Camp Excel, Camp Shalom, Davenport Parks & Recreation, Child Care Resource & Referral, Creative Arts Academy, Davenport Junior Theatre, Davenport Public Library, Eastern Iowa Community College, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Putnam Museum, Figge Art Museum, Scott County Family YMCA, St. Ambrose University Summer Camps, Bettendorf Family Museum, Hand in Hand, Nahant Marsh, Stepping Stones and Davenport Community Schools Food Service will be on hand.