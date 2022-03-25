Davenport dog is finalist as next face of Busch Beer's 'Dog Brew'

When Davenport native Anna Fleming adopted her rescue dog nearly two years ago and renamed him "Brew," she couldn't have predicted how well the name would fit him today.

Brew, a 10-year-old American bulldog and black lab mix, is a finalist as the next face of Busch Beer's Dog Brew, a non-alcoholic beverage for dogs made out of pork bone broth, corn, celery and spices that it released in 2020.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Busch Beer, launched the contest to promote Dog Brew, timing it with National Puppy Day on March 23 and NCAA basketball's March Madness by setting up their own "Busch Bark Bracket."

Fleming said she saw the company's social media post about the contest and decided to enter Brew.

"I try to always enter him in contests like this because I think he's really cute and (Busch Beer) actually replied to my (Facebook) comment and they said, 'Solid name choice,' " Fleming said. "They actually saw my comment out of thousands of people entering."

Fleming, a second-year veterinary medicine student at Iowa State University, said she named her dog Brew after bringing him home in June of 2020.

"I just wanted to rename him, even at his old age, to give him a fresh start," she said. "I came up with the name Brew because I wanted to give him something fun. He was coming to live at Iowa State with me so I wanted have a fun, college party-pup name. Like I said, beer is my drink of choice, so Brew came naturally."

Busch Beer received thousands of entries on its Facebook and Twitter pages under the hashtag "BuschBarkBracket." Brew was chosen by the company as one of four final dogs (or is it final fur?) based on the number of comments in his favor.

Fleming said the company did not notify her Brew had made the cut but contacted her by private message on Twitter, asking her what city and state he was from.

"And the next morning, I saw Brew was in the final four," she said. "Based on public voting, it's now down to the top two. Until March 29, it will be between him and the other dog. I haven't been able to focus on anything else all week, including school or anything.

"My phone has been blowing up. Everyone is really excited for Brew," Fleming said. "My friends are already referring to me as his agent."

The contest winner will be announced March 29. To vote for Brew, go to Busch Beer's Facebook or Twitter page @BuschBeer and type #TeamBrew in the comments below "The Final Two" post.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.