Davenport Eastern, Fairmount libraries reinstate limited services
Eastern Ave Branch Library

The main entrance of the Davenport Public Library Eastern Avenue Branch at 6000 Eastern Ave.

 Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO

Effective today Davenport Public Library’s Eastern Avenue (6000 Eastern Ave.) and Fairmount Street (3000 Fairmount St.) branches will reinstate limited library services, including in-person browsing for 30 minutes per day.

The 30-minute browsing time also includes the use of the Library’s fax machine, scanner, and copier.

Public computers will be available by appointment only for 1-hour sessions per day, including printing. Appointments can be made by calling (563) 326-7832.

WiFi tables also are available for 1-hour sessions by appointment by calling (563) 326-7832.

Hold/pick-up is limited to the drive-up window at Fairmount Street. At Eastern Avenue, holds can be picked up inside or by using curbside delivery.

Library materials should be returned at the outside drops only at both locations.

At this time, the Fairmount Bookstore remains closed. No donations are accepted at either bookstore.

Facial coverings are required inside the library.

The Main Street branch remains closed for renovation.

