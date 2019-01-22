Davenport has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of another winter storm.
The snow emergency will be in effect beginning at 11 a.m., Tuesday through 11 a.m., Wednesday.
Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited when a snow emergency is in effect.
With up to a tenth of an inch of ice, along with three or more inches of snow, up to a half inch of rain, and sleet possible, expect slick road conditions throughout the day and into Wednesday.
As an alternative to on-street parking in downtown, residents and visitors may park for free in any one of the city’s three parking ramps between 11 a.m., Tuesday through 5 p.m., Wednesday.
For more information on winter weather response activities and tips visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/winter.
• Eldridge snow emergency
Eldridge is declaring a snow emergency beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday.
In the event of a snow emergency (defined as 2” or more snow, or when caused by drifting or when defined by the Chief of Police), certain rules go into effect. They include:
• Parking on all city streets becomes prohibited.
• Snow emergency parking will be provided by the City. Locations of snow emergency parking lots are as follows:
N. Third Street and Franklin Street (Municipal Parking Lot)
N. Fifth Street and LeClaire Road (Faith Lutheran Church)
S. Second Street and Spring Street (United Methodist Church)
N. Sixth Street and Donahue Street at the Water Treatment Plant
North Scott Junior High School south side parking lot
400 Block of N. Third Street (west side of Centennial Park)
400 Block of N. Fourth Street (east side of Centennial Park)
Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot (775 E. LeClaire Road).
Parking is prohibited on all streets bounded by North First Street, Donahue Street, North Third Street and LeClaire Road during a snow emergency.
It is each property owner’s responsibility to clear the sidewalks on their property. Any ice or snow left for 36 hours shall be removed by the City at the owner’s expense.
The discharge of snow and ice onto city streets is prohibited. Snow and ice must be stored on your own property.