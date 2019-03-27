Visiting teachers watched students at Davenport School District collaborate, problem-solve and analyze Wednesday at Fillmore Elementary School.
Students in elementary classes were part of the launch for Project Lead the Way, a program aimed at learning through experience. Teachers from schools including Durant, Moline and Coal Valley learned how the program is implemented in elementary school classrooms.
Davenport Community Schools has had Project Lead The Way programs at the high school level for many years. Intermediate school students work with Project Lead The Way Gateway.
The showcase rounds out the K-12 pathway of learning through experience for elementary students, said Dawn Saul, district spokesperson.
Second graders sat quietly and listened Wednesday to teacher librarian Shalyn Steward. “Remember, we’re all working together,” Steward said, and encouraged students, each of whom had a Google Chromebook, to collaborate while they helped each other along.
“We know we’re always going to make mistakes in our computer science. We learn from them,” Steward said.
Down the hall, fifth-grade teacher Lori Kimmel helped students consider ways to stay healthy in an exercise that required students to draw, label and describe.
“This is the first year for our elementary students,” said Jennifer Boyd, curriculum specialist for career tech education.
In both classes, students were eager to participate. “It’s actually pretty fun,” said fifth-grader Faith Wiggens. “I’m leaning toward engineering when I grow up. This is really helping me.”
The initiative was funded through Deere & Co. and a Project Lead the Way grant, Boyd said.
On hand was Terry Ausman, director of school engagement for Project Lead the Way in Iowa and Nebraska. She said Project Lead the Way is in every state involves about 16,000 schools. “We reach more than 3 million students,” she said.
The non-profit organization focuses on professional and curriculum development, including collaboration and critical and creative thinking in computer science, engineering and biomedical sciences.
Students apply knowledge from a variety of disciplines as they engage in hands-on activities, projects and problems that are “reflective of real-world scenarios and careers,” Ausman said.