A fourth candidate will be running for mayor of Davenport this fall.
Dean Weber, a city of Davenport employee who ran for mayor four years ago, is the latest to announce his candidacy after Mayor Frank Klipsch announced in December he would not seek reelection.
Four years ago, when Klipsch won his first term, Weber garnered 513 votes and finished third in a four-person race.
Weber decided to run again because "stuff ain't getting done around the city, and the streets are in terrible disorder," he said Tuesday via phone call. "The streets are all messed up — they're spending money in places where they shouldn't be spending it."
As an example, Weber pointed to the construction of a parking lot at Main Street Landing, formerly occupied by Rhythm City Casino. "They just spent $1 million dollars, and instead of building anything, they built a new parking lot," he said. "To me, spending $1 million to make a parking lot, that's a little overkill as far as I'm concerned."
A member of the sewer department, Weber experienced the flooding up close. "I spent the last two weeks down in Garden Addition because everything was backed up. People's basements were flooded and everything, and it wasn't just for a day or for a few hours," he said. "It was for days at a time. This stuff needs to be addressed, and this stuff needs to be fixed."
While he said the city is doing the best it can with flooding, Weber said more city protection is needed.
Weber joins Alderwoman Rita Rawson, Alderman Mike Matson and Parks and Recreation board member Steve Duffy in the race.