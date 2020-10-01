 Skip to main content
Davenport encouraging residents to sign up for snow emergency alerts
Davenport encouraging residents to sign up for snow emergency alerts

Snow moves through the Quad-Cities area Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

This was the scene on Friday afternoon as a Davenport snow plow cleared snow off Bridge Avenue near Genesis Medicacenel Center, East Rusholme Street Ccampus.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

With temperatures cooling and winter just around the corner, the city of Davenport is reminding residents to sign up for text, email or voice message alerts about city snow emergency declarations.

To subscribe, residents can go to www.davenportiowa.com/davenportdirect, enter their phone number or email address, select Snow Emergency Declarations and hit submit. Snow emergencies are declared when the area is expected to receive ice and significant, hazard producing snowfall accumulations impacting travel.

Davenport will conduct a test of the snow emergency alert notification system next week.

"Subscribers who do not receive notification will be advised to let us know so we can make sure our records and their submission are accurate," according to a city press release.

Visitors and residents are reminded that parking is prohibited on posted snow routes when a snow emergency is declared.

For more information, including a listing of posted snow routes and links to the National Weather Service forecast, visit www.davenportiowa.com/winter.

