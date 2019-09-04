People interested in electric cars, buses, bikes — even lawn mowers — will have an opportunity to see what's available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at an event at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport.
Area EV (electric vehicle) enthusiasts and members of the Eagle View Group of the Sierra Club are organizing the event in conjunction with National Drive Electric Week.
The event is one of more than 300 events taking place across the U.S., and a first for the Quad-Cities.
The event will showcase the many types of electric vehicles already on the streets, including a Ford C-MAX Energi, Chevy Volt, Chevy Bolt, and Tesla Model 3.
Participants will have an opportunity to talk with Quad-City electric vehicle owners and possibly get a test drive.
There also will be information on Quad-City resources for electric vehicles, including the locations of area charging stations, incentives from MidAmerican Energy for EV drivers, and other types of electric transportation such as MetroLINK’s electric buses.
For more information about the event, go to driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=2002 or to facebook.com/events/479559979544485/