Davenport extends deadline for letters of interest for school board vacancy

The Davenport School Board has extended the deadline for letters of interest from persons wishing to fill the remainder of the term on the Board left after the death of Director Clyde Mayfield.

The board will accept letters of interest from members of the community. Letters must be received by the board secretary no later than 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The deadline has been pushed back to Tuesday due to the aftermath of Monday’s storms.

The board will vote to select an individual to complete the vacant term during its regular board meeting on Monday, Aug. 24.

The individual selected will be sworn in immediately and become part of the board.

Letters of interest may be dropped off to Board Secretary Mary Correthers in Room 221, Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or emailed to correthersm@davenportschools.org.

