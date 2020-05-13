Davenport farmer to discuss soil, water conservation work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott County farmer Robb Ewoldt will give an online presentation at noon Tuesday, May 19, on the conservation practices he employs on his family farm to preserve water and soil quality.

The presentation is the May forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.

To participate, register in advance by going to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsde6vqD8sH9Cma7lQ2GpHLAjzESDPuVGe

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Ewoldt will discuss no-till or strip-till farming, cover crop use, limited application of fertilizers and chemicals, and installation of one of the first bioreactors in eastern Iowa. Other farm-related subjects may be discussed.

As a result of his work, Ewoldt and his wife Jennifer have received several awards, including the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award, the Eddy Award from River Action, the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award, and the Iowa Soybean Association Advocate for Agriculture Award.