You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Davenport farmer to discuss soil, water conservation work
topical

Davenport farmer to discuss soil, water conservation work

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
072417-Ewoldt-Farm-002

Robb Ewoldt will give an online presentations on Tuesday, May 19, on practices he employs to preserve water and soil quality, including no-till or strip-till farming, cover crop use, limited application of fertilizers and chemicals, and installing one of the first bioreactors in eastern Iowa.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

Scott County farmer Robb Ewoldt will give an online presentation at noon Tuesday, May 19, on the conservation practices he employs on his family farm to preserve water and soil quality.

The presentation is the May forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.

To participate, register in advance by going to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsde6vqD8sH9Cma7lQ2GpHLAjzESDPuVGe

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Ewoldt will discuss no-till or strip-till farming, cover crop use, limited application of fertilizers and chemicals, and installation of one of the first bioreactors in eastern Iowa. Other farm-related subjects may be discussed.

As a result of his work, Ewoldt and his wife Jennifer have received several awards, including the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award, the Eddy Award from River Action, the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award, and the Iowa Soybean Association Advocate for Agriculture Award.

The family's Open Farm Day each year invites the public to come to their farm to see farm equipment and talk about farming. Ewoldt is an executive board member for the Iowa Soybean Association, and is a past president of the Scott County Farm Bureau.

For questions, go to partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News