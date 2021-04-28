Davenport fire crews respond to structure fire Wednesday morning

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday at 2:15 a.m. at the 1300 block of W. 13th Street.

Once fire crews arrived on scene, they quickly extinguished the fire, according to a release from the Davenport Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle were dispatched. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Any addition information will be released by the fire marshal.

