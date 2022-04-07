Davenport Fire Department celebrates 140 years with a series of open houses

The Davenport Fire Department turns 140 this year and is holding a series of open houses to celebrate.
The 90-minute events start at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of the month, April to October. They are a chance for the community to meet firefighters and learn about the work they do. Photos and plans for the new Station 3 under construction at 42nd and Brady streets will be on display. It is scheduled to open next year.
“The Davenport Fire Department is proud to be a progressive department, but we want to remember and celebrate our heritage,” said Chief Mike Carlsten in a news release.
Davenport aldermen approved a $236 million capital and operating budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The budget includes funding for the construction of a new Davenport fire station, a rendering off which is pictured above, at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street.
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
The city of Davenport's proposed 2023 fiscal year budget includes $10 million to construct a new fire station between North Brady Street and Welcome Way to relocate Fire Station 3, which is in the Duck Creek flood plain.
1 of 5
012022-qc-nws-firestation-001
Davenport Fire Department will hold a series of open houses this year to celebrate its 140th anniversary. Photos and renderings of the new Station 3 at North Brady and 42nd street will be on display.
Contributed
012022-qc-nws-firestation-002
Davenport aldermen approved a $236 million capital and operating budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The budget includes funding for the construction of a new Davenport fire station, a rendering off which is pictured above, at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street.
Contributed
012022-qc-nws-firestation-003
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Contributed
012022-qc-nws-firestation-005
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
Contributed
012022-qc-nws-firestation-004
Davenport aldermen were presented renderings Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for a new fire station on land purchased by the city at North Brady Street and Welcome Way at East 42nd Street — site of the former Chi Chi's restaurant.
3M has owned and operated its Cordova facility since approximately 1970. It is one of three facilities where 3M manufactures a number of chemical products including adhesives, resins, fluorochemicals and other specialty chemicals.