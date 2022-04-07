 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Fire Department celebrates 140 years with a series of open houses

Davenport Fire Department will hold a series of open houses this year to celebrate its 140th anniversary. Photos and renderings of the new Station 3 at North Brady and 42nd street will be on display.

The Davenport Fire Department turns 140 this year and is holding a series of open houses to celebrate.

The 90-minute events start at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of the month, April to October. They are a chance for the community to meet firefighters and learn about the work they do. Photos and plans for the new Station 3 under construction at 42nd and Brady streets will be on display. It is scheduled to open next year.

“The Davenport Fire Department is proud to be a progressive department, but we want to remember and celebrate our heritage,” said Chief Mike Carlsten in a news release.

The schedule includes:

  • April 9 | Station 3, 3506 Harrison St.
  • May 14 | Station 4, 1805 East Locust St.
  • June 11 | Station 5, 2808 Telegraph Road
  • July 9 | Station 6, 1735 West Pleasant St.
  • August 13 | Station 7, 2302 West 67th St.
  • September 10 | Station 8, 2802 East 53rd St.
  • October 8 | Central Station, 331 Scott St.

Renderings of new Davenport fire station

The city of Davenport's proposed 2023 fiscal year budget includes $10 million to construct a new fire station between North Brady Street and Welcome Way to relocate Fire Station 3, which is in the Duck Creek flood plain.

