The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a fire Monday in a vacant building.

Firefighters responded at 12:55 a.m. to investigate a report of a fire in a home in the 1100 block of East 13th Street, according to reports. Seven fire vehicles and 19 firefighters were sent to the scene.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire engulfing the structure, the department said. They remained at the property for a couple of hours, ensuring it was fully extinguished.

No injuries resulted from the fire, the department said.

Staff from MidAmerican Energy assisted firefighters with controlling utilities on the site, the release states.

The house was vacant and a number of its windows were boarded up, the department said.