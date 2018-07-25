You are the owner of this article.
Davenport Fire Department recognizes 11 firefighters with promotion ceremony

Davenport Fire Department officials celebrated the promotions of 11 firefighters on Tuesday with a commemorative pinning ceremony attended by family members and fellow public service members.

 



Davenport Fire Department Chief Mike Carlsten introduces firefighters to be promoted at Central Fire Station in Davenport on Wednesday.

Addressing a crowd of roughly 50 people, Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlston called the ceremony one of the department’s most important traditions, saying it and other firefighter rituals “symbolize who we are and reinforce our sense of belonging to something larger than ourselves.”

“These individuals are more than just firefighters,” the chief said of the newly promoted personnel. “These individuals are sons and daughters, these individuals are husbands and wives, they’re mothers and fathers. They’re an important part of everybody’s family, especially Davenport Fire (Department’s).”

 



Capt. James Woods is pinned by his wife, Billie, as he's promoted at Central Fire Station in Davenport on Wednesday.

As they were called up by name and rank to a podium emblazoned with the department's seal, each firefighter was accompanied by immediate family — many of them spouses and young children — to receive pins denoting the recent climb up the department ladder. The pins were then placed on the lapels of the firefighters' uniforms by a designated family member.

 



Families tour Central Fire Station after a promotion ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held in one of Central Fire Station's docks in a space reserved for one of the department's fire engines. After it ended, several family members toured the firehouse — the oldest in Davenport — to catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the station's rec room, kitchen, and fire poles. Cookies and punch were served.

 



Engineer Michael Dorton shakes hands with Chief Mike Carlsten as he receives his promotion at Central Fire Station in Davenport on Wednesday. Davenport Fire Department held a promotion ceremony and celebration to honor 11 men and women who have served Davenport for a combined total of more than 150 years.

The firefighters recognized Tuesday are Assistant Chief James Morris, District Chief Robb Macdougall, District Chief Scott Farnsworth, Captain James Woods, Captain Andy Burken, Lieutenant Amy Priest, Lieutenant Mat Eveleth, and Engineers Cody Jaeger, Tera Jackson, and Michael Dorton.

