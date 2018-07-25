Davenport Fire Department recognizes 11 firefighters with promotion ceremony
Davenport Fire Department officials celebrated the promotions of 11 firefighters on Tuesday with a commemorative pinning ceremony attended by family members and fellow public service members.
Addressing a crowd of roughly 50 people, Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlston called the ceremony one of the department’s most important traditions, saying it and other firefighter rituals “symbolize who we are and reinforce our sense of belonging to something larger than ourselves.”
“These individuals are more than just firefighters,” the chief said of the newly promoted personnel. “These individuals are sons and daughters, these individuals are husbands and wives, they’re mothers and fathers. They’re an important part of everybody’s family, especially Davenport Fire (Department’s).”
As they were called up by name and rank to a podium emblazoned with the department's seal, each firefighter was accompanied by immediate family — many of them spouses and young children — to receive pins denoting the recent climb up the department ladder. The pins were then placed on the lapels of the firefighters' uniforms by a designated family member.
The ceremony was held in one of Central Fire Station's docks in a space reserved for one of the department's fire engines. After it ended, several family members toured the firehouse — the oldest in Davenport — to catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the station's rec room, kitchen, and fire poles. Cookies and punch were served.
The firefighters recognized Tuesday are Assistant Chief James Morris, District Chief Robb Macdougall, District Chief Scott Farnsworth, Captain James Woods, Captain Andy Burken, Lieutenant Amy Priest, Lieutenant Mat Eveleth, and Engineers Cody Jaeger, Tera Jackson, and Michael Dorton.