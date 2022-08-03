 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Fire Department responds to early morning structure fire on Concord Street

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2700 block of Concord Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday. 

All occupants were out of the residence by the time crews arrived to the scene. The Red Cross provided the necessary services to the occupants — no injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters. One cat was found deceased, with two others still missing. 

One command vehicle and five apparatus vehicles responded, totaling 16 fire personnel.

The first crew to arrive to the scene found smoke coming from the residence. Crews saw a moderate amount of smoke and flames in one of the bedrooms and extinguished that quickly.

Crews set up ventilation to remove the large amount of smoke coming from the structure.

MidAmerican Energy assisted the department with controlling of utilities.

The Davenport Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire. 

