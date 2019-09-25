People can see for themselves how stormwater can soak into a seemingly solid surface during a demonstration at 11 a.m. Friday, hosted by the city of Davenport and River Action Inc.
The demonstration will be in a new "permeable" paver alley built over the summer behind the River Action office between Federal Street and Tremont Avenue, north of East River Drive.
A 460-foot stretch of alley from Federal to the end of River Action's lot is covered with pavers laid atop a nearly three-foot deep bed of various-sized rocks.
The purpose is to reduce stormwater runoff because as rainwater flows down from the north, it will run between gaps in the pavers — rather than sheeting off — and soak into spaces between the rocks.
To demonstrate, members of the Davenport fire department will direct water from their hoses onto the alley, Wine said. There also might be rain from the sky, "which wouldn't be bad either," she said.
The so-called permeable pavers can allow hundreds of gallons of water per hour to pass through them, Amy Kay, clean water manager for the city of Davenport, has said.
In the rock layer, it can be absorbed at a rate of one-half to one inch of water per hour, Kay said. Excess water can be held in drainage tile where it eventually will soak into the ground or make its way to the Mississippi River.
The total cost of the project was $204,970, Kay said.
That amount is about $78,970 more than it would have cost to reconstruct the alley with the usual hot mix asphalt. The difference was made up by the city's capital improvement program and grant monies from River Action, an environmental nonprofit that promotes the Mississippi River and its watersheds.
Y&J Properties, Davenport, owner of the buildings that back up to the alley, paid $42,500 as its owner contribution, or about 25 percent of the total cost, Kay said.
The educational component, funded by River Action, included the purchase and operation of a camera that documented the construction of the alley and will take time-lapse images showing infiltration of water during storms, Wine said. Money also will be used to purchase signs and to pay educators to explain the project during River Action programs.
In total, River Action gave $18,300 in grant money it secured and another $5,000 in in-kind contributions, Wine said. Of the grant money, $13,500 came from the Regional Development Authority, $2,800 from Iowa American Water and $2,000 from the Scott County Conservation Collaborators.