Davenport fire dept on scene of blaze near downtown

Davenport firefighters are battling a blaze on the city's west side.

The building appears to be an industrial property.

Just before 3 p.m. a man saw flames coming from a building on the south side of the intersection at W. 3rd and Wilkes streets.

Lee Seelye was taking out garbage while working at Dimitri's Wine & Spirits when he saw the fire.

"I saw flames coming out of the roof of the building. I went back into Dimitri's and told them to call 911," Seelye said. "I came back out and there were a couple of construction guys there, and we ran down the alley, and we were yelling through an open door.

"There was this open door and we could see in and we couldn't see any people. We were watching through the door, and we heard some of the ceiling coming down, and when I looked inside everything was on fire."

Several fire department vehicles were on scene by 3:30 p.m. and were attacking the building from at least two sides.

A woman who identified herself as an employee of the business that occupies the burning building said all the employees got out, and another employee confirmed all workers were accounted for.

A third employee told a reporter that an oven had exploded inside the building.

Signage on the building indicates it is occupied by ESCP Corp., which is a metal fabrication and machining company, according to the company website.