Davenport fire fighters work house fire on Dixwell Street
Davenport fire fighters work house fire on Dixwell Street

  • Updated
Fire damaged a Dixwell Street home Sunday morning.

Davenport firefighters responded to a call to 2131 Dixwell St., Davenport, at 10:11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

According to Davenport District Chief Joe Smith, the fire started in the back room. Two cats and dog were rescued. No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

According to Scott County tax assessor records, the deed holder on the two-bedroom home is Sara and William Blink, and Antwaun Henderson has held a contract on it since 2019.

WATCH NOW: Davenport District Chief Joe Smith gives information regarding a fire at 2131 Dixwell Street

